Allied Gardens neighbors react to dead body found in freezer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents of Allied Gardens expressed shock and concern after a body was found inside a home in their neighborhood.

“It’s very surprising and scary and give me the chills because I’ve never heard something like this,” said Ana Maria Mierau, a nearby neighbor.

“I started seeing the police everywhere, and I'm like ‘That is something big.'" said Teresa Morrison, another local resident.

According to the San Diego Police Department, relatives from out of town were visiting a homeowner on Zion Avenue. At around noon on Friday, they found a dead body inside a chest freezer at the residence.

“This is a very safe area," Morrison said. "We have a school across the street. We never heard about any violence or anything.”

Officials believe the deceased is a woman but her identity is yet to verified due to the condition of the body. It is unclear at this point if the woman was severely injured.

“It was concerning because I go for walks and I'm like, 'What’s going on here?' It’s a little bit too much,” Mierau said.

As of now, police said the cause of death remains unknown. Authorities are waiting on results from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances leading to this discovery and why the body was found inside a freezer.

