Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.

Photos show a smiling Adrian Mejia, 23, with fiancee Jessica Sheldon, on Saturday afternoon, as some 20 family and friends gathered at a Crown Point beach for a birthday celebration for Mejia's teenage sister. The celebration lasted into the evening.

“It was a fun night. No drama. No problems,” said Sheldon.

Around 11:30 p.m., Sheldon says they packed up, crossed the street, and in an alley, as they were preparing to drive away, there was a hail of gunfire.

“I saw it. Very traumatic,” said Sheldon. “It wasn't directed towards him. It was random.”

Sheldon says police asked her not to reveal some details.

“The most I can say is he was trying to help someone,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon says Mejia was shot three times. Two other members of her group were also shot. Police say a gun and blood were found in the alley. Sheldon says she immediately got into her vehicle and drove the victims to a hospital.

Two of the victims have since been treated and released, but Mejia, after three surgeries, remains in critical but stable condition, in an induced coma.

“Very difficult,” said Sheldon. “Just holding his hands and trying to pray.”

Sheldon says Mejia works in private security,

“He’s a fighter, and he’s fighting. He’s funny. He’s a character, and he loves his family,” said Sheldon.

Mejia, became a new father two months ago.

“He's in love with his new son. He loves being a dad … best moment was to watch him become a father,” said Sheldon.

That joy has now been replaced by heartache, as Sheldon makes an appeal for tips.

“I would like them held accountable. I want them to know. that they hurt a nice man, and his family is suffering for it,” said Sheldon.

Police have not released any information on a suspect. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.