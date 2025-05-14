Alleged Sinaloa Cartel leaders facing terrorism charges in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An indictment was unsealed Tuesday charging multiple alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel with narco-terrorism and material support of terrorism, in what was described as the first indictment returned in the nation levying terrorism charges against the cartel's leadership.

The indictment follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that designated the Sinaloa Cartel and other drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement, "The Sinaloa Cartel is a complex, dangerous terrorist organization and dismantling them demands a novel, powerful legal response. Their days of brutalizing the American people without consequence are over -- we will seek life in prison for these terrorists."

The indicted defendants include a father and son, 62-year-old Pedro Inzunza Noriega and 33-year-old Pedro Inzunza Coronel, who are described as "key leaders" of the Sinaloa cartel's Beltran Leyva Organization.

Prosecutors say the BLO faction "is believed to be the world's largest known fentanyl production network" and that a recent raid on multiple locations controlled by the father and son in Sinaloa resulted in "the largest seizure of fentanyl in the world," with over 1.65 tons seized.

The BLO faction was also described as using violence to support its operations, including "shootouts, murders, kidnappings, torture and violent collection of drug debts."

The father and son, along with five other alleged high-ranking BLO members charged in the indictment, remain at large. All seven are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges, while the father and son additionally face terrorism charges.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said that with the recent indictments, all alleged BLO leaders are now facing drug trafficking charges in the U.S., most of which are being prosecuted in San Diego.

