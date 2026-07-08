Alleged high-ranking member of Sinaloa Cartel wing charged in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An alleged high-ranking lieutenant of a Sinaloa Cartel wing is facing federal charges in San Diego for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States, it was announced Tuesday.

Carlos Paez Pereda, also known as "Carlitos" or "Carlitos Rugrats," ran a drug manufacturing and distribution network for the Mayo Zambada faction of the cartel, and also arranged murders and kidnappings in support of the cartel in Sinaloa and Tijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Pereda imported tens of thousands of kilograms of the drugs into the United States and has laundered "hundreds of millions of dollars in drug proceeds" over the past decade.

Department of Justice

He faces charges that include narcoterrorism and providing material support to terrorism in connection with his alleged drug trafficking activities.

According to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Pereda is a leading member of Los Rugrats, which the U.S. Attorney's Office described as a "violent wing of the Sinaloa Cartel."

Department of Justice

"For years, Pereda allegedly fueled the drug crisis by trafficking deadly drugs into the United States while using violence, intimidation and fear to protect his criminal enterprise," DEA Special Agent in Charge James Nunnallee said in a statement.

"As alleged in the indictment, his organization relied on murder, kidnapping and armed enforcers to maintain power and ensure the continued flow of drugs that have devastated families and communities across our nation."

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