Alleged family assault leads to Santee SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Santee man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of choking his adult brother during a fight at the suspect's home near Padre Dam Park, then holing up inside for nearly six hours before deputies were able to get him into custody.

Chance Eckert, 25, allegedly attacked his sibling at the residence in the 11000 block of Collinwood Drive in Santee on Wednesday evening, throttling him for 30 to 45 seconds before the victim broke free, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. to investigate the purported assault, Eckert, who had access to guns in the home, ignored repeated orders to give himself up peaceably, sheriff's Sgt. Jack Reed said.

Deputies safely evacuated several family members from the residence as the standoff got under way, Reed said. After attempts to contact Chance via bullhorn and cellphone proved unsuccessful, a SWAT team was dispatched to the neighborhood just east of state Route 67 and south of Mast Boulevard.

Deputies eventually entered the home, found the suspect hiding in his bedroom and took him into custody without incident at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the sergeant said.

Chance was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

During a search of Chance's home, deputies found and impounded eight rifles, according to sheriff's officials.

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