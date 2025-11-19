Alleged drug trafficker extradited to San Diego to face federal charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An alleged drug trafficker who prosecutors say has ties to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel has been extradited to San Diego to face federal drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say Marco Antonio Lopez-Guerrero, 34, of Mexicali, used young girls to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States through Southern California ports of entry. The drugs were then distributed in San Diego and San Bernardino, among other cities, prosecutors say.

He also allegedly used an ultralight aircraft to smuggle drugs, as well as weapons into Mexico.

Lopez-Guerrero, who was indicted by a grand jury in 2020, made his initial court appearance last month and pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to import methamphetamine and attempted export of defense articles without a license.

