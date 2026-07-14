Alleged drug trafficker accused in cross-border drug tunnel extradited

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An alleged drug trafficker accused of transporting drugs into the United States through a cross-border tunnel connected to an Otay Mesa warehouse has been extradited to San Diego to face federal charges, it was announced Monday.

Genaro Lopez, 54, described by the U.S. Attorney's Office as "a powerful drug trafficker operating on both sides of the border," allegedly used a 61-foot-deep, 1,744-foot-long tunnel to move drugs from Tijuana to Otay Mesa.

The tunnel, which had reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and ventilation, was discovered in 2022 while investigators were surveilling a stash house Lopez allegedly operated out of National City.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Lopez also ran a stash house in Chula Vista where investigators found drugs, guns, and cash in 2021.

But Lopez was not present during that search, as he had fled to Mexico, prosecutors said. He was arrested in Mexico in March.

Lopez pleaded not guilty on Monday and was being held without bond.

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