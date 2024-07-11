Alleged bedroom intruder arrested in the College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police say they arrested a bedroom intruder in the College Area. Police say it didn't take long to catch 22-year-old Dillan Baldwin Acuna, where he allegedly walked into a 19-year-old woman's home on Mary Lane Drive, just south of San Diego State University.

People in the area say it's part of an unsettling trend of men following women home and attempting to break in.

It happened early Wednesday morning.

"No, she was not touched," said Capt. Alberto Leos, with the San Diego Police Dept. "She was woken up by him in her bedroom. She was startled. And right away she got on the phone and called the police."

Officers arrested Acuna a street away, on Dorothy Lane. ABC 10News met three neighbors who say someone tried to break into their home less than a week ago, and they caught a man looking through one of their bedroom windows.

"It just puts everyone on edge. You never think it would be you," said the neighbors. "It makes me feel afraid, too. What if we hadn't been awake? What if we hadn't seen him leave? What would have happened? We don't know."

Another neighbor says someone smashed his car window a week ago.

"It makes you wonder who's walking around," said Sergio Morejon. "Also during the school year, a lot of drunk people are definitely walking around and stuff. So you definitely don't feel as safe as one would like to in their home."

So Wednesday's early morning break-in feels like a reminder to lock your doors and windows, even when it gets hot.

"We've all spent money on finger-print locks for our bedroom doors. So even if someone got into the house, they wouldn't necessarily be able to get into our bedrooms," said a neighbor.

Officers say Acuna was a stranger to the woman, and he's not connected to any other cases. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail facing charges for residential burglary.