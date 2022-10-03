All-Vietnam veteran Honor Flight returns from D.C.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —Nearly 100 Vietnam veterans got a hero's welcome Sunday at the San Diego International Airport, returning home after a weekend-long honor flight in Washington D.C.

All 85 veterans are from the same squadron: HA(L)-3, also known as the Seawolves.

During their trip, the veterans and their companions visited the memorials that honor their sacrifices, like the Vietnam Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery.

The Seawolves are the most decorated naval unit of the Vietnam war and in naval aviation history. The men served as pilots, crewmen and door gunners.

The squadron was made up of over 2,500 men; 44 of them never came home.

Their welcome home party was made up of over 1,000 family and friends as well as strangers who just wanted to say thank you.

The next honor flight is scheduled for November.