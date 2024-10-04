ALDI opening new store in Mira Mesa on Oct. 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ALDI is expanding its presence in San Diego with a new store set to open in Mira Mesa. The store, located at 9340 Mira Mesa Blvd., will officially open its doors on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag with ALDI products and a gift card as part of the store’s Golden Ticket giveaway. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 gift card during the grand opening weekend, Oct. 17-20.

“We’re committed to offering our shoppers the products they know and love at the lowest possible prices,” said Tom Cindel, ALDI’s Moreno Valley Group Director of Operations & Logistics. “We have served the San Diego community for more than six years and are excited to continue offering residents an affordable way of shopping.”

As part of the opening, ALDI will donate $1,000 to Feeding San Diego to help fight local hunger. The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.