Alaska Airlines to offer San Diego flights to DC, Eugene, Tampa later this year

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:54:14-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday.

Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the only service between the two cities.

"The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest. We thank Alaska Airlines for the addition of these routes and their continued partnership at SAN."

With the routes announced Monday, Alaska Airlines will serve 35 nonstop destinations from San Diego International Airport.

