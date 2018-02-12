Ohio man charged after police find dog, apparently starved to death, inside abandoned apartment

AKRON, Ohio - An Akron, Ohio man was arrested and charged with animal abuse after officers found a dead dog inside an apartment he abandoned.

Police were checking an apartment building after a landlord reported his tenant stole appliances before abandoning the apartment.

According to court records, it happened on Feb. 3.

Inside, officers found a Rottweiler who appeared to have died from starvation, according to police.

The apartment didn't have any working electricity or heat, and the dog didn't have any access to food or water.

Kenneth Weaver III, 25, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and abandoning animals. He is being held in Summit County Jail.