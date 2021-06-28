Airbnb: Party crackdown has stopped 6,000 'potentially risky' bookings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Airbnb said Monday that its crackdown on unauthorized parties in the San Diego area has blocked thousands of potentially risky reservations.

The vacation rental booking company said that since it began its campaign last year, more than 6,000 potentially risky reservations have been either blocked or redirected.

The new figures were announced ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, when bookings and gatherings are expected for many of San Diego's tourism hotspots. Airbnb added that to prepare for the holiday, it's prohibiting guests that don't have a history of positive reviews from making one-night reservations of entire homes across the country.

"Parties are rare, and the great majority of guests to San Diego contribute positively and are respectful. However, when parties happen, we know it can be disruptive for Hosts and neighbors, which is why we’ve continued to invest in trust and safety," the company said in a release.

Last year, Airbnb started restricting reservations by guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews under certain circumstances, in an effort to curb unauthorized parties.

That policy is in addition to Airbnb's current party ban, which is set to continue through at least the summer. The party ban started during the pandemic in August 2020, at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising and public health restrictions limited large gatherings.

During that same month, Airbnb announced that it had suspended or removed 17 listings in San Diego for violating policies surrounding parties or that had received several complaints. Those properties included residences in the San Diego, Escondido, La Mesa, Clairemont Mesa, Linda Vista, Mission Bay Park, North Park, Pacific Beach, Peninsula, Southeastern San Diego, and Uptown areas.