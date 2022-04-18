Air travel delays expected in Summer 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just as travelers are getting more comfortable, and ready to once again take vacations, the travel industry is bracing for a messy summer, full of delays and cancellations at our airports.

According to a report from CNN, understaffing and a lack of crew at the airlines is the reason for the expected delays. The airline industry was nearly grounded during the pandemic and now that everyone is ready to travel, it hasn't bounced back.

AAA has a few recommendations if you plan on traveling by air this summer; book as early as you can, try for the first flight of the day, and non-stop if possible. Also advised to look for other ways to travel, like taking a road trip instead.

Those traveling this summer say they are prepared and expecting to deal with delays and just plan on traveling with a lot of patience to get to their final destination.

The biggest recommendation from AAA is to buy travel insurance, in case something goes wrong, your entire trip is protected.