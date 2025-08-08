Air Force reservist gets support from community after devastating accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Air Force reservist is getting support from the San Diego community after a devastating car accident.

Veronica Chacon was hit head-on two weeks ago while driving on Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley.

Her legs were shattered from the knees down, and she couldn't get out of the car.

Good Samaritans rushed to help free her, as well as her six-year-old twin girls, who were also in the car.

Veronica’s mom and sister have been helping her since she hasn't been able to walk since the wreck.

An organization of veterans that helps veterans delivered gifts and a donation check to support Chacon's recovery Thursday.

If you would like to make a donation to Veronica, the family's fundraiser can be found here.

