'Air Bud' creator hospitalized with COVID-19, CDC says cases on rise in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The mind behind the "Air Bud" movie franchise has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is battling the virus in a La Mesa hospital as cases are on the rise again.

According to the Center for Disease Control, infections in the last week have grown in 45 states, including California.

Kevin Di Cicco, who was the owner and trainer of Buddy from the "Air Bud" movies, said he’s been in the hospital for the last month and needs an oxygen tank to help him breathe.

"I think what's important to know is that COVID didn't go away, and it's still very much present," Di Cicco said.

In the past month, Di Cicco overcame having pneumonia and RSV before testing positive for COVID-19.

After a brief hospital stay, Di Cicco said UC San Diego Health released him. Four hours after walking out the doors, he collapsed and was rushed right back in.

"Now I'm glued to an oxygen tank on four liters and can't function without oxygen," Di Cicco said.

Di Cicco is one of many San Diegans who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

San Diego’s County's COVID-19 dashboard shows after a drop in cases this spring, the numbers started to increase.

The CDC also said California's wastewater has reached a "very high" level for COVID activity, which was detected not too far away, up in Los Angeles County.

Di Cicco said he's noticing the uptick himself at Alvarado Hospital.

"The hospital is starting to see more cases, so I think the wave of COVID cases is back on the rise and I'm proof of that," Di Cicco said.

UC San Diego Health released a statement to ABC 10News which read in part:

"Effective July 11, 2024, UC San Diego Health has proactively transitioned to the Yellow Tier under our system-wide approach to anticipating illness surges throughout San Diego County. This decision follows careful monitoring of key COVID metrics, including wastewater surveillance and new case data, which have shown a gradual increase in disease rates within the community."

According to UC San Diego Health's website, the yellow-tier means masking is strongly recommended.

"It's hard for a hospital to determine," Di Cicco said. "You look good on paper, you're saturated well, but that doesn't mean you're moving the oxygen. That's why COVID is still a real issue."

Friends of Di Cicco have started a GoFundMe to support his long fight with COVID. The money will be used to help him out with hospital bills and place him in assisted living care.