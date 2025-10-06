AI-powered car buying service helps consumers save money and avoid dealership stress

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Shopping for a new car and actually getting it within your desired price range can often be a stressful experience. Now many consumers are turning to AI technology to help them navigate the process through a service called CarEdge.

CarEdge is a car buying service that helps car shoppers nationwide get a good deal on a new or used car, according to co-founder Zach Shefska.

"We just try and make buying a car a good, easy, transparent experience," Shefska said.

The service was started by Zach Shefska and his father Ray. It's gaining attention all over the country thanks to social media posts.

Here's how it works: Customers log onto the CarEdge website, fill out what type of car they want and what price range they want to stay in. That's when an AI agent steps in to help. It costs $50 a month for access, and Shefska said it typically takes a customer a month to find the car they're looking for.

"They click negotiate this for me and next thing you know behind the scenes, the agent's reaching out and then there's a dashboard for users where they can see the conversations. They can see the pricing and ultimately, they can then choose to move forward if they want," Shefska said.

Customers don't have to deal with car dealerships directly, cutting out the added pressure and often stress.

"It finally levels the playing field for the customer. And the dealership salespeople and sales managers are selling 5, 10, 20 cars a day. As customer you come in and you're buying a car maybe every 3-5 years. So, you aren't nearly as experienced," Ray Shefska said.

By using this type of technology, CarEdge has been able to save people hundreds of dollars by having AI agents negotiate for customers, seeing the savings from the first price quote dealerships give to the final cost.

"It's a little over $1,500 in savings per transaction and we've had about 2,500 people use it," Shefska said.

When the AI agent finds the car and price customers want, it notifies them and then the conversation is taken offline, setting up an appointment for paperwork between the dealership and the shopper.

CarEdge conducted a study that shows one in four car buyers in 2025 have used or plan to use AI to buy a car, with the purpose of saving money by improving research, finding better financing, and assessing long-term costs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.