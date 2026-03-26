AG Bonta announces lawsuit over $3.8 million fraudulent charity scheme at San Diego sports venues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit on Thursday over a $3.8 million fraudulent charity scheme at San Diego sports venues.

The lawsuit was filed against six people and three charities, claiming they exploited fundraising opportunities at Petco Park and Snapdragon Stadium.

The fundraising programs let charities volunteer at stadium concession stands and receive 10% to 12% of the sales proceeds for their charitable mission, but, according to the lawsuit, Martin J. Rebollo, Noly H. Ilarde, and four other co-conspirators used fake charities, named C V Fast Patch, Chula Vista Fast Patch Inc, and Chula Vista Fast Pitch, to defraud the public and steal at least $3.8 million in charitable funds.

Bonta says the fundraising programs held at Petco Park and Snapdragon Stadium are designed to support charitable causes by allowing local charities to bring volunteers to staff some of the venues’ concession stands and kiosks. Therefore, they must agree to utilize uncompensated volunteers and allocate the funds to support their charitable mission.

However, the lawsuit alleges that the sham charity, Chula Vista Fastpitch, operated 10 to 20 concession stands and wrongfully paid volunteers $50 to $120 a day. The lawsuit also states the charity brought in roughly $80,000 a week from each venue.

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You can read the full lawsuit below:

“Charity is supposed to showcase the best parts of our humanity, but unfortunately, these actions showcase some of the worst,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We are holding these individuals accountable for their malicious and reprehensible conduct. Today’s announcement should serve as a reminder: Those who try to steal funds intended for charity will only become rich in consequences.”