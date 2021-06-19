After pandemic postponed grand opening, comedy club Laugh Factory finally opens in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The iconic Laugh Factory is now open in San Diego, the club opening just two days after the state fully reopened.

The comedy club was supposed to open in April 2020 but was set back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club is now open at full capacity and masks are not required.

The headliner for the opening weekend is Tony Rock of the Brooklyn Rocks, also the brother of famous comedian Chris Rock.

The comedians performing Friday night said they were excited to be back performing in front of fans, admitting the last year was difficult.

For ticket and show information click here.

