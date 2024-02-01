After home floods, Southcrest family picks up sandbags before next round of rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many San Diego residents are getting ready for the next round of rain as they fill up sandbags at locations all across San Diego.

Kaela Estrada and her cousin were among the residents filling sandbags at the Southcrest location.

She loaded them into a red pickup, driving down the road to bring them to her family's home.

"...If we got sandbags the first time, knowing it was going to flood, it wouldn't have made any difference at all," Estrada said. "I don't even think not even an inch difference. It would’ve gone right over the sandbags into the house.”

The floodwater from the last week's storm filled the family's home with murky flood waters.

"This is probably the biggest nightmare I'm hoping to wake up from. I never expected any of this would happen at all,” Estrada said. "It's kind of hard to clean up 22 years of life, honestly."

Despite losing seemingly everything and now using an RV to sleep, Estrada told ABC 10News she is thankful for some important things.

"Luckily, we were alive, and that's all that I care about, all of my animals. We're thankful we have insurance. We're thankful that we didn't get hit bad like others," Estrada said.

Still, there is a worry that all of the work, time, effort, and money spent over the past week will be for nothing with whatever the looming weather might bring.

"...We don't even know if we should keep the RV here," Estrada said. "We were like, should we park on high ground? Should we leave? Do we leave everything, or do we just take it to the storage, or can we trust that we leave it in the house so that it doesn't get touched again? It's we don't know what to think,” Estrada said.

There's still hope with what Mother Nature has in store.

"Its fingers crossed some prayers. Just some hopes in the universe that we don't have another flooding,” Estrada said.