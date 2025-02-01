After D.C jet crash, a closer look at San Diego air traffic controller numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As questions continue about air traffic control staffing in D. C. after the tragic jet collision earlier this week, we wanted to find out what the staffing situation is in San Diego.

According to FAA numbers obtained by ABC 10News, San Diego's tower 2024 staffing standards target is 19 people. The latest numbers from September of 2023 show that number is four people above the target of 23.

The FAA and union have asked to increase the target number to ensure they're always meeting what's needed, but note it could take several years to train new controllers.

We did request the most recent numbers from 2024 from the FAA, but so far, we haven't heard back.

The air traffic control union told ABC 10 News due to the sensitivity of the tragedy they would not be doing local interviews.

Although rare, San Diego has had a few close calls, in 2021 incidents, just two a month apart.

In May 2021, the FAA launched an investigation after air traffic controllers diverted a plane, just 200 feet off the ground, from landing while a second plane was on the runway preparing for departure.

A month later, in June 2021, another incident showed air traffic confusion as one plane was cleared to land while another plane was still exiting the runway.

Then, in 2023, there was another miscommunication, launching an FAA investigation. Preliminary reports showed an air traffic controller had discontinued landing for a Cessna jet because a Southwest plane was still on the runway.

These incidents are considered very rare in the aviation community, and in the three cases mentioned in San Diego, all planes involved landed safely without incident.

