AfghanEvac coalition reflects on Abbey Gate bombing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday was the third anniversary of the day when 13 servicemembers were killed outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan by a terrorist bomb.

It all happened during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; more than 180 people died in the bombing.

Shawn VanDiver is the president of #AfghanEvac, a San Diego-based coalition of over 200 organizations that has helped thousands of Afghans evacuate and resettle since 2021.

VanDiver reflected on the deadly bombing on Monday.

"We have an obligation to honor them, and I think everyone who works on this remembers where they were," said VanDiver, a Navy veteran.

Just last week, VanDiver led a meeting at the White House in D.C. to provide an update about what’s happened since the withdrawal.

Since August 2021, VanDiver says the coalition has helped get 165,000 Afghans out. He says it’s important to remember the promises made to Afghan partners who helped U.S. Troops. He would like to see the U.S. create a policy to help all U.S. allies.

"A policy for our wartime allies that stands the test of time that is not specific to one location, but if you stand with the United States, you get into the country," says VanDiver.

Monday, Congressman Darrell Issa joined former President Trump in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington cemetery to honor the 13 service members.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris issued statements on Monday.

In a statement from the Harris campaign, Kamala Harris said she would care for our troops and always honor their service and sacrifice. She also said it was the right decision to end America’s longest war.