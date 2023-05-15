Afghan national on FBI terror watchlist arrested in San Diego after crossing border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a person on the FBI's terror watchlist after they crossed the border into the San Diego area on Wednesday, May 10, according to a press release from San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond's office.

The Afghan national was arrested after they had already entered the country illegally with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, according to Desmond's release. His office has been in touch with Border Patrol officials.

"This should serve as a stark reminder to President Biden and the Federal Government on the critical need for maintaining a strong border," Desmond said.

The recent incident involving the arrest of an individual on the FBI's terror watchlist highlights the critical importance of maintaining an orderly border process and ensuring that our country remains free from the presence of terrorists. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 14, 2023

ABC 10News reached out to Border Patrol to learn more about the arrest, but their agents directed us to the FBI.

The FBI sent the following response to our inquiry for more information:

"The FBI has no comment on your specific inquiry. We are vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."

Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents California's 48th District, said on Twitter that he's aware about the incident as well.

"I can confirm that a wanted terrorist crossed our open border in the San Diego region just days ago — even if the Biden Administration won’t," the tweet said.

Issa also sent the following statement to ABC 10News Sunday evening:

“The American people are now seeing the full measure of Joe Biden’s disastrous border failure. It will surely get worse. From day one, Biden tore up international agreements that were working, tied the hands of front line law enforcement, and sent a message to the world that America’s border was open and our system of asylum would not be enforced.

“Is it any surprise that among the five million illegals Biden has permitted to violate our border that some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists have also taken advantage of this presidential chaos to enter our homeland? Both the president and his border czar VP Harris owe the American people the truth. They also owe the nation a course correction from this disaster.

"That’s why I’m also I reissuing my invitation to both of them to join me in California, make their first authentic visit to a border, and see with their own eyes what they have caused to happen.”

Desmond was also critical of the Biden administration's policy.

"The protection of our citizens, the preservation of national security, and the facilitation of safe and legal immigration should be a top priority for this administration, yet they have failed," he said.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather the latest details about this arrest.