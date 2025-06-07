Afghan interpreter worries about family as Trump's travel ban approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Donald Trump's second travel ban is set to take effect Monday, restricting travel for citizens from 12 countries and imposing limitations on seven others.

For Rahmat Mokhtar, a former interpreter who worked with U.S. service members in Afghanistan for about five years, the ban means his siblings' paperwork to come to the United States is now on hold.

"Everybody is panicked, and it's chaos," Mokhtar said.

Now a U.S. citizen who came to America on a Special Immigrant Visa offered to U.S. allies, Mokhtar, is concerned about his family members who remain in Afghanistan.

"My parents would not be impacted, but my siblings will not be able to come to the U.S. if their visa chances are arrived," Mokhtar said.

"It's infuriating. It's painful," he added.

The pain stems from the danger his family faces following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mokhtar believes his siblings are at risk specifically because of his work with American forces.

"They are not safe because of my work with the U.S. military and army, because of my association with the U.S. government," Mokhtar said.

Mokhtar also expressed concern about young Afghan girls who might have come to the U.S. on student visas. Under Taliban rule, girls are not permitted to attend school beyond sixth grade.

He questions how this policy will affect U.S. relationships with allies in future conflicts.

"We don't deserve this. Come on, who's going to trust you in the next conflict or next mission you serve internationally? Who's going to stand by you because how you treated us?" Mokhtar said.

The ban is expected to take effect on Monday.

