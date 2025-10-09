Affordable housing development Harrington Heights opens in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Chelsea Investment Corporation, along with the City of San Diego and San Diego Housing Commission, Wednesday opened Harrington Heights, a 15-story affordable housing development in East Village.

The high-rise building has 270 units for San Diegans with "extremely low income," including the previously homeless.

"Today, as we welcome the future residents of Harrington Heights, let us remember what this project represents -- that this is a city that refuses to give up on its people, a city that believes that progress is absolutely possible, and a city that understands housing is not simply about four walls and a roof, but it's about dignity. It's about stability. It's about belonging," Mayor Todd Gloria said at the grand opening.

According to the developers, rents at 270 apartments at Harrington Heights will remain affordable for at least 55 years for households earning 25%- 50% of San Diego's Area Median Income -- $37,200 to $74,450 per year for a three-person household.

Additionally, 40 apartments are set aside for individuals with developmental disabilities. The development also includes three managers' units.

"Affordable rents for decades to come and rental assistance for many of these families will provide a greater opportunity for stable housing in San Diego's high-cost rental housing market," SDHC Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Colin Miller said. "A stable place to call home is the foundation from which these families -- just like all of us -- are more likely to be able to deal more effectively with a variety of circumstances that come up in daily life."

Residents have support to stay in Harrington Heights, including 115 federal rental housing vouchers from the SDHC -- 75 for households that experienced homelessness (including 10 for veterans) and 40 housing vouchers assisting households with extremely low income that have not experienced homelessness.

"Harrington Heights represents a milestone on the path to solving the affordable housing crisis," said Charles Schmid, Chelsea Investment Corporation's CEO. "It offers housing options that are out of reach for so many San Diegans."

Alpha Project will provide on-site supportive services for previously homeless residents, including case management, behavioral health services, life skills, social activities, free haircuts and a veterinarian to work with residents' pets.

Homeless veterans who move into the development will receive rental assistance through Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Project-Based Housing Vouchers from SDHC and supportive services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System.

