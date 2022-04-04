Affidavit: Santa Barbara man told investigators killing his children would 'save the world'

(KGTV) – Federal case documents obtained by ABC 10News detailed the possible mindset of the Santa Barbara man accused of taking his two young children to Mexico and killing them.

Matthew Coleman is accused in the Aug. 9, 2021, deaths of his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Rosarito. The following day, after the bodies of the children were discovered, Coleman was arrested as he tried to enter the U.S at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The search warrant affidavit was filed March 28 by federal investigators in hopes of gaining access to Coleman’s personal and professional Instagram accounts for evidence-gathering purposes.

In the affidavit, an FBI agent disclosed that Coleman “confessed to killing his children” during questioning.

According to the agent, Coleman said that he “believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them.” Coleman told the agent he used a spear fishing gun in the killings.

During questioning, the agent noted that Coleman “discussed QAnon and Illumnati conspiracy theories as well as Strong’s numbers (an index of every word in the Bible).”

Coleman told the agent that he believed his wife “possessed serpent DNA” and mentioned that “he was not sure if his wife was a shape shifter.” Coleman also believed his wife passed the DNA to the children, the documents stated.

The agent said Coleman told him he “saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth.”

Coleman added that “he knew what he did was wrong but it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

Over the course of the questioning, Coleman also described hand signals or signs that were “an indication that someone was a part of the conspiracy and showing their allegiance.”

Coleman’s wife told investigators that “she and her husband were researching QAnon” and her husband “became significantly more paranoid that people around him were involved in a conspiracy.”

Despite admitting to the FBI agent that he killed his children, Coleman entered a not guilty plea during his initial court appearance in September 2021.