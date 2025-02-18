Advocates reflect on newly approved homeless shelter for women & children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's something plenty of people agree with when it comes to the homeless crisis.

People shouldn't be living on the streets.

"But certainly when it comes to women who are victims of domestic violence and also tend to be victims of violence on our streets," John Brady of Lived Experience Advisors said.

Last Friday, theSan Diego Housing Commission approved a new 210-bed shelter for homeless women and women with kids. Some of those beds will be dedicated to women 55 and older according to a presentation for the agenda item at the SDHC board meeting.

It's called the Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children operated by Catholic Charities. The new shelter will replace the current Rachel's Promise, which is right next door.

"First off, it's a very specific group or groups of folks and it's an unmet need or an under-met need in many cases,” Brady said.

Brady was at Friday's Housing Commission board meeting when the new shelter was discussed and approved.

"I don't think I've heard a more on-point group of leaders when it comes to what compassion looks like in this space and what the appropriate response is than I heard that day," Brady said.

Housing Commission CEO and President Lisa Jones said they're seeing more women and girls needing help.

In a statement, she wrote in part, "This new shelter program will help to address that growing need in a setting that allows for more privacy for families, focuses on the unique needs of women and girls, and provides the services necessary to assist them with moving on to longer-term or permanent homes."

Rachael Hayes was on the streets for over 10 years before getting into housing about a year and a half ago.

"Like we've been saying from day one, I know personally what kind of shelter I need. People know what they need,” Rachel Hayes said.

She told ABC 10News that San Diego needs more shelters that serve specific communities.

"We need shelters that meets everybody's individual needs. Not one; not one shoe fits all,” Hayes said.