Advocate speaks on recent attacks on homeless in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The news of attacks targeting people living on the streets of Oceanside is startling for others in similar situations and local advocates.

"You can't sleep. You got to be aware of your surroundings wherever you go. They attack people when they're sleeping,” Michael Tate, who is currently homeless, said.

On Tuesday, Oceanside Police said they're investigating the deaths of two homeless men.

They’re also looking into an attempted killing of another person – who’s also homeless.

The first attack was a stabbing that happened in mid-September. This past weekend, two other homeless men were found beaten to death.

"I tell people, 'stay in your groups; know who your friends are,'” Holly Herring said.

Herring is an advocate for the homeless in North County, who also experienced homelessness.

"If you show up places for breakfast or showers every day, keep showing up because we want to see you. We want to see that you're okay. When you have some community, and you're visible, you're safer,” Herring said.

Oceanside Police said the department is increasing patrols in areas where unhoused people frequent.

The department also said it has no possible suspects and is unsure whether the incidents are related at this point.

"It would be the method and manner of the crime,” Gregg McCrary, a retired FBI profiler, said.

ABC 10News asked McCrary what investigators would be looking for to tell if the incidents are connected.

"I mentioned victimology. We've got that; you've got a common victimology. But were they killed in the same way? Is there some signature aspect we call that would link these crimes together? A unique series of behaviors of some sort,” McCrary said.

As Oceanside PD continues its investigation, Herring said one thing is evident.

"And this is probably a really good reminder to people in leadership positions that this is the reality on the street. And when we don't have places to send people, they're not safe. The answer to this is supportive housing,” Herring said.

Oceanside's deputy mayor told ABC 10News the city recently opened its first homeless shelter with about 50 beds.

The 2024 Point in Time Count showed 361 people on the streets in Oceanside.

