7 patients treated as SDFD hazmat team responds to Rosa Parks Elementary School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says it treated seven patients, one of whom was taken to the hospital, as it responded to Rosa Parks Elementary School Friday morning to investigate an odor.

The department's incident webpage says first responders arrived on the scene at 4510 Landis Street around 9 a.m. SDFD says six adults and one child were exposed to the odor. One of the adults was taken to a hospital in the area for further medical evaluation.

A spokesperson from San Diego Unified School District told ABC 10News that students were removed from class "out of an abundance of caution."

"The cause of the odor is unknown at this time," SDFD says.

The department's hazmat team was on the scene investigating the source of the odor.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the scene to gather the latest information.