Adult, child trapped in car by rising waters near Fashion Valley rescued by lifeguards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego Lifeguard Swift Water Rescue team rescued an adult and a child trapped in a vehicle by rapidly rising flood waters on New Year's Day near Fashion Valley Mall.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Candace Hadley was at the scene and described the flooding following Thursday morning rains as "a river," and said low-lying Fashion Valley, at 7007 Friars Road, has "very significant flooding," especially in the Avenida Del Rio area.

Hadley said SDFRD crews conducted a swift-water rescue operation.

"One adult and one child became trapped in their vehicle due to flooding in Mission Valley and were rescued by lifeguards," she said. Their ages were not provided.

The department strongly urged residents to avoid all flooded areas caused by the storm.

"Take safety precautions seriously," Hadley advised. "Do not drive through flood waters no matter where they are or how fast they seem to be flowing. We have some cars getting stuck in the flood waters, and have six Swift Water Rescue Teams who are here to respond and who are actively addressing any rescue needs."

Hadley said six inches of moving water can "knock over an adult," while a foot of moving water can "sweep away a vehicle."

"If you are stuck in your car, do not attempt to drive through the water or get out," said Hadley. "Call 911. We have rescue crews available to help."

