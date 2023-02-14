Watch Now
Adoption fees for adult dogs at San Diego Humane Society waived for Valentine's Day

Posted at 5:01 PM, Feb 13, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society hopes you’ll fall in love at first wag with one of their 220 dogs waiting to find their fur-ever home.

To help with the matchmaking, SDHS is waiving fees for adult dogs ages seven months and older from Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb 19 as part of their "Find Your Perfect Match for Valentine's Day" promotion sponsored by Petco Love.

SDHS_Valentine's Day_2.jpg

The nonprofit said it is currently at 122% capacity for its canine population and hopes the spirit of love will inspire people to open their hearts to one of these deserving animals.

"When you adopt, you change three lives for the better: your life, the life of the pet you bring home, and the life of another animal entering the shelter in urgent need of a second chance," SDHS said.

Walk-in adoptions are held Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SDHS' Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego campuses. Visit www.sdhumane.org/adopt to view all the animals available for adoption.

