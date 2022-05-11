Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty in Chula Vista courthouse

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- 19-year-old Gillio Repetto pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder in a Chula Vista courthouse Tuesday, stemming from an apparent road rage shooting at the busy intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive in Otay Ranch.

"This defendant was seen by witnesses reaching towards his waistband uttering words to the effect of 'I'll kill you,'" said Allen Brown, the deputy district attorney on the case.

A witness recorded cellphone video on May 4th showing two men in the intersection nearly fighting, one has now been identified as Repetto. Prosecutors say Repetto is seen getting into the passenger's side of a Silver Hyundai, and firing off a gun at the man he was fighting with.

"Two shots hit the victim, one in the bicep, one in the hand, one shot hit the victim's car, and a fourth shot was unaccounted for," said Brown.

Chula Vista Police said the victim was able to drive away from the scene and call 911. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the witness video, a woman is seen driving the car Repetto gets into. She is also seen opening the trunk, though unclear what she was doing.

Police have identified her as 19-year-old Serenity Neiblas, she was also arrested.

During the investigation into the May 4 incident, prosecutors say another road rage incident involving the same car months before came to light.

They say the situation was similar, started off as road rage and turned into a fight between Repetto and another man, but ended with a stabbing. Prosecutors say Nieblas is accused of the stabbing in that case.

"As they were fighting, the victim in that one was able to get the defendant on the ground, the female then got out of the driver side of the car and came over and hit the victim several times in the back, when the victim got home, he realized he was stabbed 8 to 9 times."

Prosecutors say the victim, in that case, was able to positively identify both Repetto and Nieblas in a lineup.

They are now being charged for both incidents, charges include attempted murder, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to make a criminal threat, and attempted assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Nieblas is scheduled for an arraignment in Chula Vista court on Monday. Repetto's preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 8, 2022.

