ABC News report: FBI alert warned of Iranian drone attack against West Coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The FBI warned police departments in California that Iran could retaliate against the U.S. by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

ABC News reported the alert was sent to state law enforcement agencies in recent days.

The alert from the FBI, ABC News reported, stated: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego County law enforcement agencies for comment, but agencies have not responded as of the publication of this story.

Read ABC News' full story: https://abcnews.com/US/fbi-warns-iran-aspired-attack-california-drones-retaliation/story?id=130973820