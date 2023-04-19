ABC 10News viewers help disabled South Bay theft victim

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A disabled Chula Vista senior is feeling joyful, just two weeks after a thief stole his ‘lifeline.’

Pat Kauwoh, 63, says the response from ABC 10News viewers has been unbelievable.

“So heartfelt. So emotional that so many people care,” said Kauwoh.

Last week, there were emotions of a different sort, after a heartbreaking discovery. Kauwoh's custom-made power wheelchair stolen from inside their condo complex parking space off D Street. A heavy chain was smashed.

Kauwoh, who suffered a stroke 13 years ago, is paralyzed on his right side.

The power chair was his world. He mounted a camera, and often posted videos of his adventures—from stores to libraries—all across the county.

Kauwoh, whose is on a fixed income, couldn't afford to replace the $4,000 chair.

After the ABC 10News story on the theft aired last week, there was an immediate response.

Donations poured into a Gofundme campaign. ABC 10News received numerous emails from viewers offering to donate their own power chairs.

“I was in awe. There’s so much love and care by people. Makes me feel good inside,” said Kauwoh.

“We are so grateful, and we are so blessed and happy … Life changing, very inspiring,” said Dom Hamon, Kauwoh’s grandson.

Because Kauwoh's chair was customized for his needs—including controls on his left side—it’s unclear if a donated chair will work, but he now has the funds for a new chair.

“I can get my independence back to see the world … Thanks so much, and the adventure continues!” said Kauwoh.

Kauwoh is hoping to decide on a chair in the next few weeks.

If you have any information on the theft case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.