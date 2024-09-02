ABC 10News viewer donates wheelchair to Point Loma theft victim

SAN DIEGO (KGTV - It was a heartwarming moment for an elderly man we talked to last week, after his wheelchair was stolen from his Point Loma home.

Today, we follow through with his story, after an ABC 10News viewer stepped up to help.

Inside Thomas Dellacqua’s back yard, there was a special delivery for him, as I dropped off a brand new wheelchair at his home.

“That's lovely,” said Anne Dellacqua.

“It’s so nice,” said Thomas Dellacqua.

The emotions very different last week, when I visited Thomas, days after someone stole his new wheelchair from outside their door, while the couple was out.

Thomas, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, became wheelchair bound several years ago. His insurance would have to approve a new wheelchair, which could take months.

“I was wondering who would do that … I don’t like thieves,” said Thomas.

After our story aired came a flood of viewer emails and calls, with offers of donations for Thomas and another theft victim.

One of the emails was from an Escondido woman who had a brand new wheelchair and wanted to remain anonymous. She drove it to the house, and I brought it inside the house.

“It makes me feel wonderful … It makes me feel like somebody out there really cares,” said Thomas.

After the theft, Thomas used an old transport wheelchair, but there wasn't a wheel so he couldn't propel himself.

There is no such problem with the donated wheelchair.

“I can turn on a dime. It really helps me get around the house,” said Thomas.

“I can tell he loves it. It’s like a kid with a toy. He has this smile on on this face I haven’t seen for days” said Anne Dellacqua, Thomas’ wife.

The smile we saw on his face said it all, and it's all thanks to the big heart of a stranger.

“The kindness of human strangers has given me faith in humankind, that one person should reach out and help another. It's the kind of world we should all be in,” said Anne.