ABC 10News viewer aids family of single mom, cancer patient with flood recovery

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - An ABC 10News viewer has stepped in to help a single mom and cancer patient looking to rebuild her family’s life after floodwaters devastated their home.

Inside a home in Spring Valley Friday afternoon, three new beds were assembled. It’s a sight 16-year-old Millan Munoz once thought impossible.

“I can't believe it, it's like a miracle in the world,” said Millan.

His family's world more than three weeks ago: floodwaters submerged their Logan Heights apartment, ruining nearly all of their belongings.

His mother, Maria Godinez, didn't have renters insurance.

The setback was just the latest heartbreak for the family. Godinez lost her husband to COVID during the pandemic.

Two years ago, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After several surgeries, she recently finished another round of chemotherapy.

After ABC 10News profiled her family last week, a viewer called in, looking for a way to help.

That viewer didn't want any attention for himself, and asked ABC 10News not to reveal his name.

“He is like an angel to me and my family,” said Godinez.

On Thursday night, he took the whole family on a shopping trip to a local Wal-Mart.

They ended up purchasing a trunkful of items, from clothes and linens to kitchen appliances.

Then early Friday afternoon, he delivered and assembled three of four beds he purchased at their new home. A client of Godinez, who works as a housekeeper, helped them get into the home.

“I just feel like my mom looks more happy since he helped us … It allows her to worry less and rest more,” said Millan.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulder … I’m so thankful for him,” said Godinez.

The thanks is for a gesture from a man who was a stranger just a week ago.

“It gets emotional to us. We never thought a random person was going to help us this much,” said Millan.