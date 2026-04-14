ABC 10News Poll: Steyer leads crowded California gubernatorial race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The primary election for California Governor is months away, and there's now one less Democrat on the ballot.

ABC 10News has a new poll on the governor's race, and right now, Democrat Tom Steyer is in the lead with 21% of the vote.

Most of this polling was done before sexual assault allegations came out against one leading Democratic contender, Eric Swalwell.

The KGTV/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, surveyed 1,200 adults from California between April 8-10. In addition, another survey focused on San Diego County, surveying 670 adults during the same time.

So, who would Californians want to see in the final vote?

CURRENT STANDINGS IN CALIFORNIA

Aside from Tomy Steyer, Republican candidate Steve Hilton is the second favorite, with 18% of the vote.

Democrats Katie Porter, as well as Republican Chad Bianco, tied for 3rd place. And in the mix for third was Eric Swalwell with 19% of the votes. In San Diego County, Swalwell had at least 10% of the votes.

While there seems to be a clear lead, about 23% of poll participants in San Diego County say they're still undecided, with 23% responding to the survey before the news of Swalwell's allegations broke.

BIGGEST ISSUES FACING CALIFORNIA

42% of poll respondents say the cost of living is the biggest issue facing California.

The rest of the concerns were broken down, and the poll showed:



10% Homelessness

9% Immigration

8% Housing

7% Threats to Democracy, and climate change

3% Health care

2% Said: crime, election security, or other

1% Said: education, and not sure

WORKING WITH THE PRESIDENT

58% of poll respondents say California's next governor should stand up to President Trump, with 34% saying they should work with President Trump.

Meanwhile, 55% of San Diegans say California's next governor should stand up to President Trump, with 37% saying California's next governor should work with President Trump.

CURRENT RATING OF GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM

26% of Californians say they strongly or somewhat approve of the job Gavin Newsom is doing as Governor, with 30% saying they strongly disapprove.

In San Diego, 20% of poll participants say they strongly approve, with 29% saying they strongly disapprove.

Click here for the full San Diego County poll and California statewide poll.