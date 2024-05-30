Watch Now
AAPI Heritage Month: Sharp physician discusses health concerns surrounding cultural foods

How to stay healthy while still enjoying food steeped in tradition
As ABC 10News honors AAPI Heritage Month, Anchor Jared Aarons sits down with a doctor to discuss the healthy way to enjoy all of the cultural food that is not always the healthiest option.
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 14:59:37-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As ABC 10News celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're celebrating the stories and success of San Diego's AAPI community.

But we're also looking at some of the issues people in the community face, and that includes health concerns coming from cultural traditions like food.

Sharp Family Physician Dr. Joseph Novencido spoke with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons about some of the food steeped in AAPI tradition and heritage that could lead to health problems down the road. He also talked about ways to still enjoy that culture without sacrificing health.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.

