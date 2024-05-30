AAPI Heritage Month: Sharp physician discusses health concerns surrounding cultural foods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As ABC 10News celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're celebrating the stories and success of San Diego's AAPI community.

But we're also looking at some of the issues people in the community face, and that includes health concerns coming from cultural traditions like food.

Sharp Family Physician Dr. Joseph Novencido spoke with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons about some of the food steeped in AAPI tradition and heritage that could lead to health problems down the road. He also talked about ways to still enjoy that culture without sacrificing health.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.