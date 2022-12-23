AAA Southern California estimates more than 8 million people driving during year-end holiday travel season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hitting the road for the year-end holidays — that’s what AAA Southern California is forecasting people in the region will be doing this season.

From Dec. 23-Jan. 2, the Auto Club is estimating 8.1 million people will be driving to their holiday destinations.

“I think the last couple of years people have been like afraid to travel because of COVID and stuff. It’s one of the first years where’s it not that big of deal. People are like really excited to see their families,” said Alyssa Grimes, who is traveling for the holidays.

AAA Southern California’s crediting the lifting of most travel restrictions and a continued desire to make up for lost time with loved as reasons for the high travel numbers.

“And being under those orders for so long, it’s time to get out. It’s time to have some fun and get the family out,” said Ralph Ramirez, who’s also traveling for the holidays.

In fact, AAA Southern California is forecasting this year-end holiday travel season to be the second busiest on record for the state and third ever nationally.

But not everyone is leaving for the holidays.

“Everybody wanting to go out and get loose and kind of enjoy it a little bit. And it’s going to be a little crowded. So, I just decided to stay home here and take it easy,” RJ Baylor said.

While some people may not want to deal with the holiday traffic headache, those who are say with gas prices being what they are it make driving for the holidays a little more bearable.

“Gas has been so outrageous, and it’s been dropping and dropping. So, it’s like Costco prices now and nobody wants to sit in a Costco line. So, they’re probably like it’s cheap enough now we can go,” Grimes said.

In a press release, AAA Southern California said drivers are seeing relief at the pump.

“After three historically large price spikes in 2022, Southern California drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump and at several gas stations they can pay less than $3.80 a gallon for regular unleaded,” Doug Shupe, an Auto Club spokesperson, said. “Unfortunately, it looks like wholesale gasoline prices have bounced up as refineries have increased their maintenance activities and fuel inventories have shrunk, so it is uncertain how much longer the local price decreases will last.”

