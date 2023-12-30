AAA Southern CA: Gas Prices Go Up To Close Out 2023

SAN DIEGO(KGTV) — Running a business means carrying a big responsibility. It means going wherever work takes you for roofs.

“We drive everywhere from San Ysidro all the way up to north Oceanside. We go all the way out to Jacumba on the east side,” Dana Logsdon, President of Dana Logsdon Roofing, said.

And flowers can send you driving for miles.

“We approximately 40 deliveries a day and we do about 200 miles within San Diego a day,” Meg Blancato, Co-Owner Of Native Poppy, said.

It also entails balancing the budget.

“Gas has went up significantly, increased rapidly, And our costs went from, you know, $12,000-$13,000 a month to, you know, right around $25,000 fuel cost,” Logsdon said.

After 12 weeks of seeing the gas prices drop, AAA Southern California is saying they headed in the opposite direction at the end of 2023. In San Diego, a gallon of regular gas has jumped to four cents since last week to $4.78.

That’s still 23 cents lower than last month but 31 cents higher than this time last year.

So, being able to adjust over the years is also a part of being a business owner.

“And so, having the gas prices up has changed the way we operate our delivery program. So, we used to deliver based on when a customer would place the order. Now, we really orchestrate our whole route a day before based off of efficiency,” Blancato said.

Some made switches to the vehicles they drive to get to their given job locations.

“We switched a lot of our gas engines to diesel. Diesel gets double the mileage,” Logsdon said. “And then inevitably what we’ve done is order electric vehicles.”

AAA Southern California said this is the second time we’ve had gas on average be about five buck a gallon for the whole year.

“But it is 40 to 50 cents below last year’s average which was up at $5.50 a gallon. So, we are saving compared to last year but, this is the second highest year ever for gasoline prices,” Marie Montgomery, AAA Southern California Spokesperson, said.

Montgomery said it’s uncertain what to expect as we cruise into 2024.

However, she told ABC 10News the supply at refineries seems a little better than this time last year which hopefully doesn’t mean rapid spikes in gas.

