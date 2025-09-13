A look at Mexican Independence Day celebrations across the county this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Celebrations around San Diego County will mark Mexico's 215th Independence Day this weekend, from Chula Vista to Escondido. featuring music, dancing, food and traditional crafts.

The official Mexican Independence Day is Tuesday, but multiple events will commemorate the Grito de Delores -- Cry of Delores -- on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sept. 16, 1810, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang a church bell in Dolores, Mexico and gave a call to arms that ignited the Mexican War of Independence. This independence from Spain took a bloody 11 years and 12 days to achieve, but the Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire was signed on Sept. 28, 1821.

In San Diego's historic Old Town, the Fiestas Patrias begins Saturday at Old Town State Historic Park with a parade featuring park staff and volunteers wearing 1800s period clothing.

Visitors can also experience traditional crafts such as cascarones (confetti-filled eggs), corn husk dolls and paper flowers, living history demonstrations and historic adobe walking tours, with Folklorico dancers performing throughout the day.

Avocado lovers can taste contestants' entries in the first Old Town Guac' Off to find the best guacamole in the neighborhood.

The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park will host its Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., featuring performances by Mariachi Continental SD, DanzArts, Radical Ensamble, Tato Monraz and Ricardo Arredondo, Música del Barrio and Los Charros de Rancho del Sol de San Ysidro.

Ambassador Alicia Kerber, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, will commemorate the day by reciting "El Grito," followed by a sing-along of the National Anthem.

Also Saturday, the fourth Annual Celebracion Mexicana will kick off at University of San Diego's Shiley Theatre.

Mariachi Real de San Diego will perform while dancers of all ages will showcase their skills and outfits. Following the performance, there will be Mexican snacks, candy, pan dulce and artesanías available for purchase in the garden area while the mariachi continues to play in the garden.

On Sunday, Chula Vista will commemorate "El Grito" with Mayor John McCann hosting a traditional Mexican Independence Day celebration.

This event runs from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in Chula Vista's Memorial Park, 373 Park Way. It will feature mariachi, ballet folklórico and music from Norteño singer Tapy Quintero.

The "El Grito" will begin at 6:45 p.m. conducted by the Consul General of Mexico's Office in San Diego

If you find yourself in North County, head to Escondido's Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway, for the Fiestas Patrias Festival.

The all-day event begins with a church Mass at noon, followed by traditional dancing, mariachis, ballet folklorico and live performances. Two stages, a beer and wine garden, food and craft vendors and a children's area will run throughout the day with an official "El Grito" performance at 9:30 p.m.

At noon, Vista will host its second annual Fiestas Patrias, featuring a soccer tournament, kids play area, live music and dance, local food and businesses and The Mexican Consulate in San Diego will lead the Grito de Independencia Ceremony.