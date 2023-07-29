9 people rescued after fishing boat runs aground near San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Coast Guard says it rescued nine people after their fishing boat ran aground near the San Clemente Island shoreline early Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, a distress call came in at about 4 a.m., and the people on board reported their 47-foot fishing vessel was taking on water.

Coast Guard officials dispatched a helicopter crew to rescue the nine adults on the Jerry A. Coast guardsmen on the scene found eight people safe on land and one person on the boat.

"The helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered all nine adults and transported them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego," the press release says.

Navy personnel from San Clemente Island, a tow and salve company and the onwer of the Jerry A are working together to recover the vessel.

No injuries were reported in this rescue, according to the Coast Guard.