9 people injured in crash on I-15 South near Camino Del Norte

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A crash on Interstate 15 South near Camino Del Norte caused nine injuries, two of which were critical, while seven were minor, Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The department says the crash involving three vehicles happened at 8:57 a.m. A few people were trapped as a result of the collision, but SDFD did not provide an exact number. The HOV lane on the 15 south near Camino Del Norte was closed as of 9:45 a.m.

See an approximate location of the crash, per the California Highway Patrol, below:

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.