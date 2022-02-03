9 people displaced after fire erupts at apartment in Teralta West neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire of unknown origin spread through a Teralta West apartment building Wednesday, displacing nine people and causing an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 4200 block of Marlborough Avenue broke out shortly before 3 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

It took crews less than 10 minutes to subdue the flames, which erupted in a garage and burned their way into a second-floor unit in the two-story complex, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- seven adults and two children -- arrange for interim shelter.

The monetary losses were set at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.