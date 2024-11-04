85-year-old San Diegan says her passion at the polls never gets old

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Burma Dunn has been working the polls for 22 years. Burma, 85, says doing this never gets old.

"My parents did it. I made my first political speech when I was 14," said Burma.

Burma registered to vote when she was 21. She is originally from Alabama. The Chula Vista resident first became a poll worker in 2002.

"People should be involved in their community and work for things. This is a year everyone should pay attention to and vote. There are so many controversies on different things," she added.

Burma works at this polling site near her house. As a special nod to first-time voters, the poll workers at that site give them a round of applause once they cast their ballots.

Burma says it wasn’t her idea, but she is eager to continue the tradition.

“I asked if they are going to tell me sometime that I am too old to do it... And they said you have to tell us that you don’t want to do it anymore," she laughed. "I really like it."

Burma says interacting with people from all walks of life keeps her going.