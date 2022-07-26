$830 Million jackpot up for grabs, San Diegans rush to buy tickets

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – At this 7-11 on Highland Avenue and East 8th Street in National City, the buzz is all about the Mega Million Jackpot, where the prize is sitting at $830 Million.

Atzayana Barron says tickets have been flying, many intentionally coming to this store to buy a lottery ticket, especially after the store sold a winning scratcher not too long ago.

She says, "that's why they always come here, they say because our store is known to be lucky for the scratchers."

ABC 10News also went to a 7-11 in Pacific Beach, where a $47 Million jackpot ticket was sold in 2009.

People were also buying tickets, some regulars, others just this once.

Armando Luna, a customer, said, "You got to get involved when it's worth a lot of money. So today's the lucky day we're going to win, right?"

Each with their own plans if they win.

Luna said, "Just share it with my family and friends, so nothing too crazy. Take my dog on a luxurious trip."

As for Barron, even though she's spending the day selling tickets. She says if she wins the lottery, her plans would be simple.

"Probably buy mom a house first, then probably own this 7-11 so I won't have to work that much," she said.