Raising Cane's founder buys Mega Millions tickets for all workers

(KGTV) – The founder of fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s has organized a massive “office pool” for the Mega Millions lottery.

Todd Graves, CEO of the restaurant known for its chicken tenders, announced that he is making sure his employees get a chance at the $830 million jackpot by buying a single ticket for each of the 50,000 workers.

In a tweet, Graves said: “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

The company’s official account added: “Hoping for a WINNER WINNER Chicken Dinner!”

If any of the tickets purchased hit the jackpot, the prize money would be split among the workers.

According to CNN, Graves spent $100,000 on the lottery tickets.