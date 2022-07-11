Watch Now
82-year-old man killed in San Carlos crash identified

Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 11, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified an 82-year-old motorist who was killed last week in a collision near Mission Trails Regional Park.

Errol Hunt of San Diego was trying to make a left turn into a driveway in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road in San Carlos from the westbound side of the street when his Toyota SUV collided with two eastbound vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Hunt to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other serious injuries were reported.

