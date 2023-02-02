8-year-old Carlsbad boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Students and teachers at a Carlsbad elementary school are rallying around an 8-year-old boy, who suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident.

“He’s funny, athletic, brave, helpful,” said Marco Aguilo, 9.

Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last Wednesday evening, jumping on a trampoline, when their heads collided.

Leeland didn't have a scratch on him, but did have a headache.

Melanie Lupica, his third grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary in Carlsbad, is in touch with his family.

“They took care of him and watched him. When he laid down for bedtime, they realized he had some much more severe issues, and they rushed him in,” said Lupica.

CT scans showed Leeland had a brain bleed and a large blood clot that caused a stroke. Part of his skull was removed to help with swelling. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

“I felt like what the heck happened. Can’t explain how I felt,” said Leeland’s friend Lincoln Hern, 9.

"Devastated, really down,” said Aguilo.

As news of Leeland reached his school, his classmates and teachers jumped into action, creating banners and writing more than 150 letters and cards that have been read to him by his mom.

“When he wakes up, we just want him to feel like he’s loved, and there’s a lot of people caring for him,” said Hern.

“When he relearns stuff, I want him to look at my note and feel like, okay, he's rooting for me. I can do this,” said Aguilo.

The banners created by the students were put up across the school. This weekend, they will taken down, and used to represent ‘Team Leeland’ at the Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk on Feb. 4, which benefits kids with life-threatening conditions.

Meanwhile, Lupica says Leeland has been removed from the medically induced coma and is just starting to wake. His prognosis isn't clear, but his family and school family are hopeful.

"We want his family at school to be supporting his journey and recovery. He's such a bright light, and we miss him terribly," said Lupica.

“Our class loves you,” said Aguilo.

“We miss you and need you back at school,” said Hern.

Several fundraising campaigns have been set up to help the family with expenses.

According to Rady Children's Hospital, there are 125-thousand trampoline accidents in the US every year, and the number continues to grow.

They advise one child per trampoline, installing safety nets and pads over the springs.