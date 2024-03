SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ten individuals were injured after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the incident took place around 4 p.m. on 1280 Monument Road. Upon arrival, firefighters and border patrol agents assessed the situation, transporting ten adults with minor to moderate injuries to local hospitals.

10News will update this article as more information becomes available.